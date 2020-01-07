East Sussex becomes 'one of the first in the country' to use video GP consultations

Patients in areas of East Sussex are 'one of the first in the country' to be able to book video consultations with a GP via an app.

The LIVI app, which can be used via a mobile phone or tablet, is now available to patients in Eastbourne, Hailsham, Seaford and Bexhill to use and book appointments.

The appointments are available from 4pm to 8pm from Monday to Friday and from 8am to 4pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Dr Martin Writer, chair of NHS Eastbourne, Hailsham and Seaford Clinical Commissioning Group, said, “I’m delighted GP video conference appointments have launched locally via LIVI. They will make it easier for people to see a GP at a time, and from a location, that’s convenient for them. LIVI are providing a great additional option for people to access health care how they would like to.”

Mark Cannon, chief executive of South Downs Health and Care Ltd GP Federation, said, “We are really pleased to be one of the first in the country to be routinely offering additional GP appointments by video. Our partnership with LIVI will make it easier for patients to get a GP appointment in the evening or at weekends in a way and at times that are convenient for them, 365 days a year.”

An East Sussex Clinical Commissioning Group spokesperson said the doctors available through LIVI are all General Medical Council certified GPs who work part-time with LIVI and part-time with their local surgeries in England.

Patients in Eastbourne, Hailsham, Seaford and Bexhill will be able to use the app

"All GPs have also been trained to provide the best possible care through video meetings on the platform. They are able to give medical advice, issue prescriptions which are sent to a local pharmacy, or refer you to other services or specialist if they think you need to see them," the spokesperson said.

For more information and how to book a consultation, visit www.eastbournehailshamandseafordccg.nhs.uk or patients can contact their local GP.

