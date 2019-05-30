DGH offers help to staff after Eastbourne hospital closure

Staff at the Esperance who may find themselves displaced following the announcement this week that the hospital will close soon are being urged to call the DGH to see if there is any work on offer.

It follows the news that more than 80 staff may be at risk when the Hartington Place facility stops all non-fertility services in July.

The hugely successful fertility clinic is to be taken over by a third party and relocated to purpose-built accommodation later in the year.

A spokesperson at the trust which runs the DGH in Eastbourne and the Conquest in Hastings said displaced staff should call the recruitment line.

The spokesperson said, “We would be more than happy to talk to them about available positions at Eastbourne or Hastings.”

The telephone number is 01323 435739.