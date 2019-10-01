Design revealed for new Eastbourne seafront skatepark

A design and opening date has finally been revealed for the new seafront skatepark to be built.

Construction is due to start by the end of the year and Eastbourne council says it is anticipated it will open in spring next year.

The specialist team that built the 2012 London Olympic BMX track has been commissioned to build the new skatepark, which will replace Gooden Skatepark – shut suddenly in 2016 amid safety concerns.

Clark & Kent Contractors has what the council calls “a worldwide reputation” and will “bring unrivalled experience and expertise to Eastbourne”.

The announcement follows an extensive consultation with local user groups into the design of the skatepark, according to a council spokesperson who added the design team received nearly 2,000 responses from scooter, BMX and skateboard enthusiasts.

Celebrity AO pro scooter rider Dante Hutchinson, a world and UK champion in 2017 who continues to win international competitions, said, “I spent the best years of my life training and learning new tricks in our old seafront skatepark, great times were had there and it was where my career started.

“I can’t wait to see the new park put back in the area, more good times will be had, more tricks to be learnt and more young people to be inspired by skatepark sports.

“Thank you so much to Eastbourne council which has invested in our sport.”

In order to ensure the consultation was as comprehensive as possible, Eastbourne council said its Neighbourhood First team visited schools, clubs and parks to gather views from skatepark users, in addition to social media surveys.

The council’s tourism boss Margaret Bannister said, “This is wonderful news that hundreds of young people in the town will welcome.

“Clark & Kent played a key role in the 2012 London Olympics and will now create a superb seafront venue in Eastbourne. The concrete construction will ensure that, unlike the wooden ramps in the old skatepark, the attraction will be much more weather resistant and durable.”

The skatepark will be built a short distance along the promenade from the old site and a memorial to Patrick Tench will be relocated to the new site.

Patrick, 21, who died in 2010, was a keen BMX rider and lived in Eastbourne.