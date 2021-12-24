Walk-in vaccination sessions across Sussex this festive period

Experts have warned that while first or second dose can help, only boosters provide the protection people really need against Omicron.

NHS Covid-19 vaccination chief Dr Emily Lawson urged anyone who is due a booster, first or second dose to take advantage saying it was the best present people could give themselves, loved ones and friends.

Walk-in vaccination sessions in Sussex

Walk-in vaccines across Sussex this festive period:

Friday December 24 –

9am-12pm – Apple Tree Centre, Hindu Temple, Ifield Avenue, Crawley, RH11 0AF. 1st, 2nd and booster doses. Pfizer with some Moderna availability. Crawley residents only.

8.30am-3.30pm – Crawley Hospital, West Green Drive, Crawley, RH11 7DH. 1st, 2nd and booster doses

10am-2pm – Old Argos building, Queens Walk, East Grinstead, RH19 4DW. Walk in for 1st, 2nd and boosters

9.30am-11.30am – Clair Hall, Perrymount Road, Haywards Heath RH16 3DN. Pfizer and Moderna

10am-3pm – Roffey Millennium Hall, Crawley Road, Horsham, RH12 4DT. 1st, 2nd and booster doses.

9am-12.30pm – Lancing Parish Hall, 96 South Street, Lancing, BN15 8AJ. 1st, 2nd and boosters. Priority to booked appointments and Lancing and Sompting residents so please be prepared to wait if walk in.

9am-5pm – Swandean Training Centre, Arundel Rd, Worthing, BN13 3EP

Monday December 27 –

8.30am-3.30pm – Crawley Hospital, West Green Drive, Crawley, RH11 7DH. 1st, 2nd and booster doses

9.30am-4pm – Wakehams Green Community Centre, Wakehams Green Drive, Pound Hill, Crawley, RH10 3NU

10am-2pm – Old Argos building, Queens Walk, East Grinstead, RH19 4DW. Walk in for 1st, 2nd and boosters

10am-12pm – Clair Hall, Perrymount Road, Haywards Heath, RH16 3DN. Pfizer and Moderna

10am-5pm – Roffey Millennium Hall, Crawley Road, Horsham, RH12 4DT. 1st, 2nd and booster doses.

9am-5pm – Swandean Training Centre, Arundel Rd, Worthing, BN13 3EP

Tuesday December 28 –

9am-6pm – Apple Tree Centre, Hindu Temple, Ifield Avenue, Crawley, RH11 0AF. 1st, 2nd and booster doses. Pfizer with some Moderna availability. Crawley residents only.

8.30am-3.30pm – Crawley Hospital, West Green Drive, Crawley, RH11 7DH. 1st, 2nd and booster doses

10am-4pm – Saxonbrook Medical Centre, Maidenbower Square, Crawley, RH10 7QH. 1st, 2nd and booster doses. Pfizer with some Moderna availability.

9.30am-4pm – Three Bridges Community Centre, Gales Place, Three Bridges, Crawley, RH10 1QG

10am-2pm – Old Argos building, Queens Walk, East Grinstead, RH19 4DW. Walk in for 1st, 2nd and boosters

10am-12pm – Clair Hall, Perrymount Road, Haywards Heath, RH16 3DN. Pfizer and Moderna

10am-8pm – Roffey Millennium Hall, Crawley Road, Horsham, RH12 4DT. 1st, 2nd and booster doses.

9am-5pm – Lancing Parish Hall, 96 South Street, Lancing, BN15 8AJ. 1st, 2nd and boosters. Priority to booked appointments and Lancing and Sompting residents so please be prepared to wait if walk in.

11am-1pm – Broadwater Medical Centre, 5-11 Broadwater Boulevard, Broadwater Road, Worthing, BN14 8JE