Thousands of covid vaccine appointments available for Eastbourne teenagers

Thousands of covid vaccine appointments are available in Eastbourne over the next three weeks for people aged between 12–15.

The appointments can be booked through the national booking website or by calling 119.

Anyone aged between 12–15 must be accompanied by a parent or carer to receive their vaccination, according to the NHS.

Covid vaccine SUS-210901-143721001

The NHS said walk-in and bookable appointments are available along with the sessions taking place in secondary schools across Sussex.

Families will receive direct communication from schools to share the dates and consent forms for these sessions, the NHS said.

A spokesperson from the Sussex Covid-19 Vaccination Programme said, “We’re really pleased to be able to offer such a range of ways for young people to be able to receive their covid vaccination.

“We know that there are thousands of 12 to 15-year-olds now ready for a second jab, and there are also many who missed out on their first vaccination as they had covid at the end of last year and they couldn’t have it at the time of their school visit or a local clinic.

“By offering so many available appointments to book and the walk-in sessions, as well as the second phase of school visits, we hope as many young people will be able to receive their vaccination and this vital protection as possible.

“By getting both jabs, people aged between 12 and 15 are reducing their chances of catching covid and becoming unwell with it, whether they have already had it or not.

“There is lots of information on our website for anyone who would like more information about the vaccinations before going ahead.”

People under the age of 18 are eligible for their second jab from 12 weeks after their first dose.

Those under 18 and at high risk from covid are eligible for a second dose from eight weeks after their first vaccine.

The National Booking Service will offer residents appointments from 12 weeks after their first dose, according to the NHS.

To get a second jab from eight weeks residents can go to a walk-in site with a letter from a GP that says they’re eligible.

Walk-in vaccination sessions for 12-15-year-olds are available every day in the Sovereign Harbour Community Centre, The Crumbles, Pevensey Bay Road, between 8.30am-4.30pm.

Residents can also book a vaccine appointment for:

Kamsons Pharmacy, High Street, Polegate, BN26 5AB – book via the national booking service website or by calling 119

The Beacon Shopping Centre – book via the national booking service website or by calling 119

Eastbourne Sovereign Harbour Community Centre – book via the national booking service website or by calling 119