This is what you need to know if you want a vaccine in Eastbourne

The walk-in centre, which is in the former Mothercare shop in Hampden Retail Park off Lottbridge Drove, will be open from 8.30am-3pm every day.

Residents can walk into the centre, which is operated by Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust, at any time within their opening hours to receive their vaccination.

The public are urged to bring one form of ID, which does not need to have a photo on it, and their NHS number if they know it – although it is not essential.

Covid-19 Vaccination Centre at Hampden Park, Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-210106-102220001

The centre is offering both AstraZeneca, for people needing their second dose of this jab, and Pfizer, for both first and second vaccinations.