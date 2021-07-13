Street party organised for Eastbourne neighbours

Debbie Ballard has organised the street party for her neighbours in Wildwood off Oak Tree Lane.

The event will take place On July 24 in Wildwood and will only be for the residents on the road.

Mrs Ballard said she has organised a raffle, disco, bouncy castle and many more fun activities for her neighbours.

Each resident from the 27 houses has been asked to pay £3 for a ticket with the proceeds going towards the event and anything extra being donated to cancer research.

In regards to why she has organised this event Mrs Ballard said, “A lot of people along here have lost their relatives and husbands and sons and stuff through covid.

“A lot of us have had our second injections and a lot of people haven’t been able to get together with their families.

“I want us to forget about the horrible 16 months we have had.”

Mrs Ballard explained that some people in the road have not seen certain family members since the start of the pandemic but are reuniting at the street party.

She said, “Some people haven’t met their grandchildren since last year.

“It is just nice for everybody to get together.

“That is all I wanted.

“I just want to get all the community together and forget about the horrible covid.

“Let’s forget about all our worries for the day.”

Mrs Ballard also hosted a number of events over lockdown including bingo and quizzes to entertain her neighbours.

She said, “All through lockdown we have been doing activities with the neighbours.

“I have been a busy girl.”

Mrs Ballard also spoke about how the events have helped the community come together.

She said, “People have said they have started talking to their neighbours.

“You can feel it.

“It is really nice to go out there now and it is a community.