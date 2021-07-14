Series of vaccine outreach clinics in Eastbourne are moved

A group of vaccine outreach clinics in Eastbourne are set to be redeployed elsewhere.

The announcement came via South Downs Health and Care Ltd’s vaccination centre weekly update report which was published on Tuesday, July 13.

A spokesperson from the group said, “Outreach clinics at Eastbourne pier were planned for the whole month of July.

Eastbourne Pier. SUS-210807-134008001

“Needs elsewhere in Sussex means that the unit will be redeployed and it is unlikely that the unit will be available to us again.

“The clinics are mainly walk-in, but the admin team continue to target those in cohorts one to nine who have yet to accept our offer of a first vaccination, inviting them over to one of the locations.

“This is being made possible through St John Ambulance and their provision of mobile units.”

Fortunately for Eastbourne residents the town’s walk-in centre in the former Mothercare shop in Hampden Retail Park off Lottbridge Drove will be open from 8.30am-3pm every day.