PICTURES: Charity day at Eastbourne Garden Bar raises £4,516 for DGH intensive care unit
The Garden Bar in Sovereign Harbour, Eastbourne, held a charity day on September 26 to raise money for the ICU due to losing a regular customer and friend to covid, Jackie Mcclenaghan. The day raised £4,516 for the unit and involved a raffle, live music and face painting. Garden Bar manager Alison Whichello said they’re ‘over the moon’ to have raised the money as the DGH did a ‘fantastic job’ caring for Jackie. All photos by Hammatt Photography.
Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 9:03 am