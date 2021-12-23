More than 60,000 booster vaccines given in Eastbourne

The NHS said around 7,500 booster jabs were given in Eastbourne over the weekend while more than 256,000 vaccinations have been delivered in the town over the course of the programme.

The NHS also said it plans to vaccinate ‘thousands’ of residents over the next two weeks.

An NHS spokesperson said, “Vaccination teams across Sussex are working around the clock to deliver vital protection to as many people as possible in the build up to Christmas and are working hard to accelerate the vaccination programme to offer boosters to all eligible adults by the end of the year.

Residents are being urged to get their booster vaccine SUS-210901-143721001

“Last weekend was a record-breaker for the programme, with more than 55,000 vaccinations delivered in venues across Sussex in vaccination centres, GP surgeries, pharmacies and community settings like churches and football clubs.

“This means that if you are yet to have any covid-19 vaccinations you can come forward now.

“Adults can receive a second jab at eight weeks from their first, and you can have your booster at three months from your second vaccine.”

The best way to get your vaccine is by booking an appointment on the National Booking Service (www.nhs.uk/covid-vaccination) or by calling 119.

New appointments are being added every day, according to the NHS.

Walk-in sessions are also being confirmed on the Sussex Health and Care Partnership website.

Near Eastbourne, vaccination services are available at:

· Sovereign Harbour Community Centre, The Crumbles

· Princes Park Health Centre, Wartling Road

· The Beacon, Terminus Road

· Kamsons Pharmacy, High Street, Polegate

Sovereign Harbour Community Centre is also offering walk-in vaccinations for people who need their first or second doses from 8.30am-4pm Monday to Saturday.

The team is also holding a festive vaccination session on Christmas Day.

A spokesperson from the Sussex covid-19 vaccination programme said, “It has been a colossal effort to get as many people vaccinated as possible before the end of year and our teams are doing an amazing job to help get people protected and this work is ongoing.

“Last week in Sussex, we delivered 151,000 vaccinations and we aim to increase this number even further this week.

“The build-up to Christmas is a busy time of year for everyone and we’re grateful to those who have made the time to get themselves a booster before the end of the year.”

The spokesperson said it is vital that ‘as many people as possible’ get their booster to protect themselves and their loved ones.

They added, “It is also never too late if you are yet to have your first or second vaccine; please take the time to make sure you are protected.”

According to the NHS, more than 50,000 people are booked in for appointments in the coming week and the number of appointments available for local people across Sussex has been significantly increased

If you have an appointment booked which isn’t until the new year, you can also bring this forward.