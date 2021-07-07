More than 1,000 vaccine appointments available in Eastbourne this week

A spokesperson from NHS Sussex Health and Care Partnership said, “As the NHS in Sussex continues its final push to offer the covid vaccine to all adults before July 19, there are more than 1,300 appointments available in Eastbourne for people who need their first dose this week.

“To date, more than 1.2 million people have had their vaccination, but the NHS is calling for anyone who is yet to have theirs to come forward as soon as possible.”

The plea for people to get their jab comes after the government announced on June 5 it is aiming for all adults to have been offered the vaccine by July 19.

The Pfizer covid vaccine.

The spokesperson said, “The vaccination centre in Eastbourne, run by Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust, is a key part of the vaccination programme.

“This week alone it has 720 first dose appointments waiting to be booked.

“These are with the Pfizer vaccine and are available for people of all ages.”

The centre also has more than 630 second dose appointments available for the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

If it has been eight weeks since their vaccination, residents can book their second jab to make sure they have this vital protection.

According to NHS Sussex Health and Care Partnership, studies have found the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to be 96 per cent effective against hospitalisation after two doses, while the Oxford-AztraZeneca is 92 per cent effective.

Lloyd Barker, deputy chief operating officer for Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust, said, “We want to make it as easy as possible for people to be able to get their vaccinations – whether that’s first dose or second dose.

“We’ve got lots of appointments available and in Eastbourne we are also offering a walk in clinic on the afternoons of July 7, 8, 10 and 11 if that’s easier for people.”

Everyone aged 18 and above is eligible for the vaccine and can book their first or second jab by visiting https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/book-coronavirus-vaccination/ or calling 119.

Walk in appointments are also available in Eastbourne today, July 7, between 10am-2.30pm and from 3.30pm-8pm near the entrance to Eastbourne Pier by Grand Parade.

This walk in centre is open for any adult hoping to receive their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

The centre is also open between the same times on July 8, 10 and 11.

Appointments will also be available tomorrow from 8.30am-3pm at the Eastbourne vaccination centre located in the former Mothercare store in Hampden Retail Park, Lottbridge Drove.

Second doses of AstraZeneca and either dose of Pfizer will be on offer.