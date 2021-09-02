Here’s how to get the covid vaccine in Eastbourne if you’re 16-17

As part of the roll out of vaccinations, 16 and 17-year-olds are now eligible for one dose of the vaccine.

Local vaccination services have been contacting the age group registered with GP practices to invite them for appointments, and some walk-in sessions have been taking place too.

This week many more walk-in clinics have been set up for this age group to make it as easy as possible for teenagers to receive their vaccination.

Covid vaccine

A spokesperson for the Sussex Covid-19 vaccination programme said, “Our vaccination teams have been working hard to call in 16 and 17-year-olds for their vaccine, but we know that walk-in clinics really work for this group so they can come with family and friends.

“There are more than ten sites which are open for walk in vaccinations – with Brighton, Chichester and Eastbourne open every single day.

“With schools and colleges re-opening next week after the summer, we want as many 16 and 17-year-olds to be protected before term starts, and so we encourage anyone who is in this age group and who hasn’t had it yet to come forward this week.”

Free transport is also available to anyone who could not get to a vaccination site. More information is available here: https://www.sussexhealthandcare.uk/keepsussexsafe/sussex-covid-19-vaccination-programme/how-do-i-get-my-jab/free-transport-to-help-you-get-to-your-vaccination/

Eastbourne teens can go to the former Mothercare shop in Hampden Retail Park, from 8.30am-3pm daily.