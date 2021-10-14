Here are the Eastbourne areas that have had the biggest increase in covid cases

In the first week of October all but two areas of Eastbourne recorded an increase in covid cases. The Government data compared the rate of covid cases per 100,000 from October 1 and October 8. In the same period of time the country had a covid rate per 100,000 of 372.6.
Meads' rate of cases has gone up by 300 per cent from 110.7 to 442.8.
Upperton's rate of cases has gone up by 125.1 per cent from 114.8 to 258.4.
Sovereign Harbour's rate of cases has gone up by 124.9 per cent from 108.5 to 244.
Langney West's rate of cases has gone up by 100 per cent from 121.7 to 243.4
