Eastbourne Pier SUS-210807-134008001

Here are the Eastbourne areas that have had the biggest increase in covid cases

In the first week of October all but two areas of Eastbourne recorded an increase in covid cases. The Government data compared the rate of covid cases per 100,000 from October 1 and October 8. In the same period of time the country had a covid rate per 100,000 of 372.6.

By Jacob Panons
Thursday, 14th October 2021, 11:31 am

In the first week of October all but two areas of Eastbourne recorded an increase in covid cases. The Government data compared the rate of covid cases per 100,000 from October 1 and October 8. In the same period of time the country had a covid rate per 100,000 of 372.6.

1.

Meads' rate of cases has gone up by 300 per cent from 110.7 to 442.8. SUS-150110-070015001

Photo Sales

2.

Upperton's rate of cases has gone up by 125.1 per cent from 114.8 to 258.4. SUS-151028-124227001

Photo Sales

3.

Sovereign Harbour's rate of cases has gone up by 124.9 per cent from 108.5 to 244. SUS-201020-152728001

Photo Sales

4.

Langney West's rate of cases has gone up by 100 per cent from 121.7 to 243.4 (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-190512-100029008

Photo: Hilsea Portsmouth

Photo Sales
EastbourneGovernment
Next Page
Page 1 of 4