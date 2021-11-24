Hailsham medical centre wins Wealden Hero Award

The MP for Wealden presented the Quintin Medical Centre with the award.

It was one of three surgeries in Hailsham giving out the Covid-19 vaccine. The centre delivered the jab to over 7,500 patients from Hailsham and the surrounding areas, while also maintaining normal working hours, ensuring that routine medical services could continue.

Michelle Pope, practice logistics manager, and Fiona Warner, practice finance manager, said, “We are so proud to have received the Wealden Hero Award! The vaccine rollout was a mammoth task, but a fantastic undertaking to be part of.

“The whole team at Quintin Medical Centre agreed that delivering this vital, life-saving jab to local residents and knowing that they and their loved ones were protected from the virus was one of the highlights of our careers. Thank you to the whole team!”

Nusrat Ghani said, “I am incredibly grateful to the fantastic team at Quintin Medical Centre for their dedication and teamwork to deliver the vaccine to Hailsham residents.