‘Grab a jab’ in Eastbourne and work starts on Eastbourne Bandstand: Out in the Field

I asked them if they were going to have the jab seeing as all over 18s could now be given the inoculation. There was a determined shake of the head, a frown and an observation that as far as they were concerned more people had died after having the vaccination than had died of the coronavirus.

To say I was flabbergasted at such a remark is an understatement. I asked them where they had got their information from and it transpired that a fake story was doing the rounds on social media to that effect.

I looked into it and yes, there is a story claiming that thousands of people have died from the vaccination and that number outweighs the 127,000 that have lose their lives due to the coronavirus. And it’s complete bunkum.

Everyone is entitled to their opinion about the vaccination programme and if anti-vaxxers really don’t want it then so be it.

It’s their bodies and what they do or don’t do with it is up to them. But they should at least get the full story first and the right facts and figures before making an informed decision.

Look at any website and new analysis will tell you the vaccination programme has prevented between 6.4 and 7.9 million infections and 26,000 and 28,000 deaths in England alone.

There have been pop hubs in Eastbourne in the last few days and are bound to be more.

It is now down to the younger generation to make sure they get the jab so we can avoid more lockdowns and restrictions in the coming months.

Misinformation and disinformation is triggering its own wave of conspiracies, quacks and confusion. And it is such misinformation that is costing lives.

We have just returned from our holidays keeping the economy in Devon and Dorset afloat and I stumbled across some signs on the beaches along the Jurassic Coast which is helping to tackle the problem of litter and keeping the sea free from litter. Many beaches have large signs attached to railings with pictures of various items of plastic and warning people that if they don’t take it the sea will. The banners also point out that volunteers help to clean the beach and people can help by taking their rubbish home; pledge to pick up three extra plastic litter items every time they visit any beach; never drop cigarette ends on the beach, on the ground or down a drain; and use a refillable bottle or coffee cup. The signs are naturally sponsored by various environmental groups but their message is clear and concise: help get the sea plastic free and if you can’t join in with a beach clean, do your own #2minutebeachclean. A brilliant initiative.

During a seafront stroll this week I saw contractors working inside the Bandstand. For those that have asked and are concerned at the state of our much loved seafront landmark, we are still waiting for a glimpse of the latest structural report. And it’s still closed until July 21. The first show of the season should be an 1812 Fireworks Concert with the Eastbourne Silver Band. Unless there’s fireworks beforehand.