Eastbourne vaccine centre moves to new site

Vaccination services have been shifted from the former Mothercare store in Hampden Retail Park to Sovereign Harbour Community Centre in Pevensey Bay Road.

The team at Sovereign Harbour Community Centre has taken on the appointments that had been booked for the former Mothercare store starting from yesterday (Sunday, September 19).

A Sussex NHS spokesperson said, “We’d like to say a big thank you to the teams from Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust (SCFT) who, alongside our local GP practices, have been working tirelessly since February 1, 2021 to deliver the covid vaccine to local people.

Covid-19 vaccination centre at Hampden Park, Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-210106-102220001

“Firstly at the Welcome Building and then at the former Mothercare store in Lottbridge Drove, SCFT teams have given over 90,000 doses to people from Eastbourne and the local area, which is a remarkable achievement.”

Siobhan Melia, chief executive of Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust, said, “I want to thank our incredible teams and volunteers for all they have done over the last eight months.

“It’s been a privilege to deliver more than 90,000 vaccinations from our two sites in the town.

“The people of Eastbourne, as well as those who travelled to us to receive their immunisations over this period, have shown us such phenomenal support.”

The spokesperson added, “As we enter the next phase of the vaccination programme, SCFT is now handing over to local GPs who will continue to provide vaccinations in the town.”

A choice of locations is being retained in and around the town where people can receive their vaccines and boosters, according to the spokesperson.

The service, run by South Downs Health and Care GP Federation, will also be open for walk-in vaccinations for everyone aged 16 and above.

People who have appointments booked for the former Mothercare store after September 19 are being contacted by text message, email and phone to let them know about the change of venue for their appointment.

They will initially receive a text message from the National Booking System to cancel their appointment, which will be followed up by a phone call, email or text message from the local team to rearrange at the new site.

Free parking is available at the Sovereign Harbour Community Centre for people attending their appointments.

The spokesperson said, “For anyone who is yet to have their vaccination, you can book an appointment at one of the services in Eastbourne, or at other sites in Sussex, via the National Booking Service either online or by calling 119.