Eastbourne residents urged to get their covid booster and flu jabs

MP Caroline Ansell is urging people to get their winter vaccines as the national campaign – which will run on outdoor billboards, broadcast and community radio and TV – takes off.

Colder weather favours transmission of both viruses and experts have warned there could be a significant surge in infections as a result.

Mrs Ansell said, “All the research and data show vaccines provide the best possible protection against infection and serious disease and I am urging everyone in Eastbourne and Willingdon to step forward and get their covid jabs and flu vaccines if they are eligible.

“If we do this it will save lives and ease pressure on the NHS during these crucial winter months. It will also mean we are more likely to be able to continue as we are and not have to consider any further covid restrictions.”

People eligible for the covid booster are those aged 50+ and those at high risk who are aged 16+.

The government has also launched the country’s biggest flu programme in history with 35 million people eligible for a free vaccine.

People will be invited for the covid booster jab when it is their turn. If you haven’t been contacted within a week of reaching six months since your second jab then can call 119 or book online.