Eastbourne records no new covid cases in latest figures
No new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Eastbourne, according to the latest figures.
Tuesday, 18th May 2021, 6:39 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 18th May 2021, 6:40 pm
Figures by Public Health England show there have been no new cases of the virus in the latest 24-hour period.
And in the past seven days, only two cases of Covid-19 have been recorded.
Meanwhile, no patients have been admitted to East Sussex Healthcare in the past seven days, figures say.
And one death has been recorded within 28 days of a positive test.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has still warned people to be cautious and has said the situation with the Indian variant was ‘under very careful, close review’,