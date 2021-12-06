Eastbourne covid booster rates are above the national average

Latest figures from the NHS show 34,395 people in Eastbourne have had a third dose of the Moderna/Pfizer vaccine.

This figure is 35.9 per cent of the Eastbourne population aged 12+ – above the nation average which is 33.1 per cent.

Further figures show 81.6 per cent have received the first covid jab in the town and 75.2 per cent have had the second dose.

Covid boosters in Eastbourne

Responding to the news, the MP for Eastbourne Caroline Ansell said, “This is really good news for Eastbourne, we are ahead of the national picture and it shows that many local people are happy to step forward and have their booster jab.

“However, we need more people to book their appointment as the government extends the booster rollout with the ambition to have offered a third jab to all adults by the end of January.

“This is the best way to protect everyone from Covid and to ensure we can continue to lead normal lives.

“For those who haven’t had a jab at all I would say it’s never too late. The offer is evergreen. You can book anytime and get that vital protection.