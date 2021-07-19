Eastbourne Pier 8/7/21
Eastbourne areas where covid infections rose in second week of July as ‘Freedom Day’ arrives

The Eastbourne areas where covid rates have risen as ‘Freedom Day’ arrives have been revealed. England’s so-called ‘Freedom Day’ has finally arrived but covid cases are on the rise across the country. Latest government figures show 12 out of 13 neighbourhoods in Eastbourne still saw a rise in infections in the latest seven-day period, the second week in July. Eastbourne recorded 290 cases in the seven days to July 13, a rate of 279.5 per 100,000 people. As restrictions on social distancing and mask wearing now lift in England, we reveal which neighbourhoods saw the biggest rise in case rates per 100,000 people.

By Jacob Panons
Monday, 19th July 2021, 3:06 pm

1.

Sovereign Harbour has seen rates of positive covid cases rise by 480 per cent, from 67.8 per 100,000 to 393.3.

2.

Hampden Park North has seen rates of positive covid cases rise by 334 per cent, from 76.3 to 330.8. SUS-210719-134825001

3.

Langney East has seen rates of positive covid cases rise by 283 per cent, from 75 per 100,000 to 287.5.

4.

Roselands has seen rates of positive covid cases rise by 222 per cent, from 100.4 per 100,000 to 323.6 (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-190314-092032008

