Eastbourne areas where covid infections rose in second week of July as ‘Freedom Day’ arrives
The Eastbourne areas where covid rates have risen as ‘Freedom Day’ arrives have been revealed. England’s so-called ‘Freedom Day’ has finally arrived but covid cases are on the rise across the country. Latest government figures show 12 out of 13 neighbourhoods in Eastbourne still saw a rise in infections in the latest seven-day period, the second week in July. Eastbourne recorded 290 cases in the seven days to July 13, a rate of 279.5 per 100,000 people. As restrictions on social distancing and mask wearing now lift in England, we reveal which neighbourhoods saw the biggest rise in case rates per 100,000 people.
Monday, 19th July 2021, 3:06 pm
Page 1 of 4