East Sussex covid numbers by district

According to the East Sussex County Council website, the infection rate per 100,000 across the county remained eight while England’s rate increased from 21 to 22.

Hastings was the only district in the county with a decrease in cases, falling from 14 to 10 according to the most recent seven-day period data while Eastbourne’s cases remained at five and Rother’s’ cases remained at eight.

Wealden experienced a rise in cases from 11 to 12 while Lewes’ cases jumped from six to seven.

On the Covid-19 weekly surveillance update from East Sussex County Council director of public health Darrell Gale said, “Please remember all the efforts and sacrifices that you and those around you have made to control transmission.

“The new freedoms are welcome, but we must continue with some caution.

“It is increasingly up to you to judge risks and actions you can take to guard against the risk of catching or transmitting COVID.

“For example, if there are crowds or queues you can choose to walk away.