Drop-in vaccination session in Eastbourne for anyone over 18

In Eastbourne, 68,140 people have received a first dose

A drop-in vaccination session will be taking place in Eastbourne on Sunday (June 20).

The session will be from 10am-1pm at Hampden Park Surgery, in Brodrick Close.

An NHS East Sussex CCG spokesperson said, “This is for first doses only for anyone over 18, those with a serious health issues and unpaid carers.”

No appointment is needed for the session.

The latest information – up to June 17 – reveals that 68,140 people in Eastbourne had been given a first dose by the end of June 16. A total of 55,228 people had been given a second dose.

Figures from East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust, which covers the DGH and the Conquest in Hastings, revealed that there are three patients in hospital with coronavirus as of June 15 – one of which was on a mechanical ventilator.