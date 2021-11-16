Covid: The number of Eastbourne residents who have had the virus

Here is the percentage of Eastbourne residents who have contracted covid.

Government Data suggests 11.9 per cent of the town has had the virus – 12,320 residents out of the town’s 103,324 population.

Elsewhere in the county, Hastings has the highest rate of people who have had covid with 12.7 per cent – closely followed by Brighton and Hove with 12.6 per cent.

Rother has the lowest rate in East Sussex with 9.9 per cent, followed by Lewes with 10 per cent and Wealden with 10.5 per cent.

The South East is the region with the second-lowest rate in the country as 12.7 per cent of residents have had covid.

With 11.9 per cent, the South West has the lowest rate.

The North West has been the worst affected area with 16.9 per cent of the population contracting covid – 0.2 per cent more than the North East.