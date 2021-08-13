Covid memorial planned for Eastbourne

The Tree of Reflection will be set up in Elm Grove Field to give residents a space to reflect on their personal experiences during the pandemic.

It has been funded by local businesses, residents and town councillors.

Councillor Steve Wallis, who was mayor of Eastbourne when covid first struck the UK, felt it was important to have a permanent memorial to remember the turbulent and challenging times.

Jim Murray, Councillor for the Hampden Park ward which is where the memorial site falls under, said, “Hampden Park has always been the heart of Eastbourne, so we love the idea of the artwork being placed here.”

Louise Neter was commissioned to design the piece from a competition between a number of local artists.

She said, “The Tree of Reflection is a sculptural representation of a combination of symbolic representations; the natural world; trees as the lungs of the world and as a symbol of the effect of covid on the human lungs as one of its symptoms.

“The Tree of Reflection has no leaves symbolising a tree in winter, in rest while holding hope for change.”

Cllr Murray said, “I’d like to thank all the artists that entered the competition. Sheila Hay, Cassidie Alder, Christian Funnel and Pippa Burley all produced beautiful and thoughtful designs and concepts.

“And many thanks also to everyone who has donated to this wonderful project so far.”