Covid-19 vaccine: Appointments available in Eastbourne

Booked appointments are available at the Sovereign Harbour Community Centre over the coming weeks for your first/second/booster vaccine. You can book this online or call 119.

Walk-ins are also being accepted again at this centre from 10.30am-4.30pm seven days a week, Sussex NHS Commissioners confirmed.

The following people are eligible:

Covid vaccines in Eastbourne

1. First dose – anyone 16+

2. Second dose – anyone aged 17 and three quarters and above (eight weeks after your first vaccine)

3. Booster – anyone aged 50+ or who has a health condition that means they are more at risk of covid-19 (six months/182 days after your second vaccine)

A spokesperson for the Sussex NHS Commissioners said, “The vaccination team at Sovereign Harbour Community Centre continue to do an amazing job and have delivered thousands of doses to local people so far.

“Walk-ins were paused for a short time recently, while the team were also supporting the wider community, visiting care homes to ensure our most vulnerable people are protected.”

A spokesperson for the Sussex Covid-19 Vaccination Programme said, “People who had their second doses six months ago need to come forward for their booster as their immunity is waning. We want to make sure everyone has boosted their immunity going into winter.