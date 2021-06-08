Artwork planned to celebrate Eastbourne’s essential workers

The proposed location for the commemorative piece of art is a cherry tree grove in Elm Grove Field near St Wilfrid’s Hospice.

It is envisaged the artwork would also be a memorial for families who have lost a loved one from covid or who are still suffering because of the virus.

Councillor Steve Wallis began organising the project during his two-year term as mayor of Eastbourne, which recently ended, and Councillor Jim Murray is assisting him.

Cllr Wallis said, “My time as mayor covered an unprecedented period in Eastbourne’s history with covid impacting on so many levels in the town, as it has across the country.

“Although the pandemic is not yet over, it is with considerable relief that restrictions are now being eased and people are receiving vaccinations.

“So it seems an appropriate time to plan for a permanent reminder of our thanks to the town’s key workers who have worked exceptionally hard throughout the crisis, keeping us safe and ensuring we continued to receive essential services.” Seven artists have been approached and a decision on the final design will be made by Cllr Wallis and fellow councillors at Eastbourne Borough Council.

Cllr Wallis said, “We are looking for donations from local companies that feel able to contribute and those that do will be promoted as the project rolls out.

“Our great thanks to the businesses who have already pledged their support and with £2,240 already promised, we have made a fantastic start towards our target of £10,000.”