Areas of Eastbourne with the lowest booster figures are revealed

Last night (December 12) Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that everyone aged 18 and over in England will be offered a booster from this week.

The new aim is to give a booster jab to all adults by the end of the month.

Latest data from NHS England shows 27.2 million people aged 18 and over have still not had a booster dose, leaving them vulnerable to the new Omicron variant.

Covid-19 Vaccination Centre at Sovereign Harbour (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-211213-122259001

To hit the government’s new target, 2,491 booster jabs will need to be administered each day in Eastbourne according to data from NHS England.

Data looks at vaccination figures from December 8 2020 until December 5.

Population analysis is based on figures sourced from the Office for National Statistics and are estimates.

There are geographical differences across Eastbourne with some areas having administered far fewer booster shots than other areas.

Eastbourne's booster figures SUS-211213-131915001

Now as the Prime Minister declares an ‘Omicron emergency’ we reveal which neighbourhoods in Eastbourne are falling behind in the vaccine rollout.

Top three places in Eastbourne with most booster jabs given:

1. Meads (3,666)

2. Old Town and Motcombe (3,372)

3. St Anthony’s Hill (3,172)

Top three places in Eastbourne with lowest number of booster jabs given:

1. Pier (1,650)

2. Hampden Park North (2,136)

3. Langney West (2,183)

Top three places in Eastbourne with the most people left to get the booster:

1. Pier (5,113) – 269 daily target

2. Roselands (4,162) – 219 daily target