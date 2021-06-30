Adults urged to ‘grab a covid jab’ in Eastbourne

Eastbourne seafront pictured on June 2nd 2021. SUS-210206-125237001

From Wednesday (June 30) until Friday July 2, medics will be giving inoculations near the entrance to Eastbourne Pier in Grand Parade.

The clinic will run from 10am-2.30pm and 3.30pm-8pm.

All adults can get their first dose of the vaccine.

On Sunday July 4 first doses of the vaccination will be given at Hampden Park Surgery from 10am-1pm.

A vaccination service spokesperson said, “There’s no need to book for these sessions and you don’t need to be registered with a GP.