Adults urged to ‘grab a covid jab’ in Eastbourne
All adults in Eastbourne can ‘grab a jab’ this week as health officials ramp up the Covid-19 vaccination programme.
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 11:05 am
From Wednesday (June 30) until Friday July 2, medics will be giving inoculations near the entrance to Eastbourne Pier in Grand Parade.
The clinic will run from 10am-2.30pm and 3.30pm-8pm.
All adults can get their first dose of the vaccine.
On Sunday July 4 first doses of the vaccination will be given at Hampden Park Surgery from 10am-1pm.
A vaccination service spokesperson said, “There’s no need to book for these sessions and you don’t need to be registered with a GP.
“Simply turn up with some ID and your NHS number if you know it.”