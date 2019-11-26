Anti-smoking messages on loudspeaker at Eastbourne hospital to catch out smokers

A pilot no smoking voice alert system has been launched at Eastbourne DGH.

Pre-recorded messages, activated by patients, visitors or staff pressing a button, will be played on a loudspeaker reminding smokers they are only permitted to smoke in the designated smoking shelters

Adrian Ashby SUS-191126-122532001

The new system, launched by the chief executive of the trust which runs the DGH and neighbouring Conquest, Adrian Bull, is being installed outside the front entrances at the Kings Drive hospital and the Endoscopy/Day surgery entrance at Eastbourne.

Depending on the success of the pilot, the system may be installed in other locations around the hospital sites where people regularly smoke cigarettes.

Mr Bull said, “The messages are designed to inform smokers that they should only smoke in the designated smoking shelters and alert them to positive ways in which we can help them quit for the sake of their health and that of those around them.

“Smoking is an addiction and this system aims to encourage people to quit. We are a healthcare provider and it is really important for us to promote healthy living to our patients, carers, visitors. It is vital we take every possible step to discourage smoking. It is unacceptable for patients and visitors, including new born babies and those arriving via ambulance, to have to pass through cigarette smoke at our hospital entrances. So too is it unacceptable for our staff to have to suffer smoke wafting back into the hospital through open windows.

“We ask patients, visitors and staff to support this initiative and if they see a person smoking outside one of these entrances that they push one of the buttons to activate the messages to remind the smoker that smoking is only permitted in the designated smoking shelters.”

For information on local stop smoking services contact One You East Sussex on Eastbourne 404600.

Research shows that with specialised support and a pharmacological product, smokers using the service are four times more likely to succeed than those who try to quit without support.