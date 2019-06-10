Air ambulance lands in Polegate

Further details have been released following an incident in Polegate at the weekend.

Sussex Police and the air ambulance responded to a call to an address in Heron Ridge, Polegate, just after 1pm on Saturday June 8 where a woman was reported to have an injury.

A spokesperson at Sussex Police said, “Following assessment the woman was conveyed by road ambulance to a hospital in Brighton.

“Inspector Mark Rosser said, “We apologise for any local disruption and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident. The lady is being looked after by medical staff.”

