Wyntercon- the sci-fi and fantasy convention returns to Eastbourne

Fans of Science Fiction and Fantasy are in for a treat Next weekend.

Wyntercon VI, a convention dedicated to celebrating everything out-of-this-world will land in Eastbourne Sports Park, on the East Sussex College campus on September 28 and 29.

From lightsaber training at the Combat Academy, and tales of high-seas adventure with Jack Sparrow to table-top roleplaying games, Wyntercon has something for every kind of fantasy fan.

East Sussex College have also contributed. Make-up Artistry students and teachers will be on hand to showcase special effects make-up, and a variety of college departments have collaborated to contribute a working dalek.

Wyntercon is more than just a science fiction convention, however. It is a charity dedicated to helping those with mental health or social exclusion issues overcome their disadvantaged backgrounds. Wyntercon VI is as much about raising awareness as it is about science fiction fun. Profits will go towards running workshops, events and programmes which help young people in need develop valuable skills. To find out more, and to book Wyntercon VI tickets, visit their website at www.wyntercon.org