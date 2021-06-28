Work starts on £10 million new Hailsham school

According to Morgan Sindall Construction, the team in charge of the development, a 2,700 sq metre ‘state-of-the-art teaching facility’ is being built at Hailsham Community College.

The teaching block will have space for science, technology, art, and special education needs classes. There will also be various upgrades to the existing college and a new all-weather sports pitch.

The construction team says the finished development will cater to 300 additional places for 11 to 16-year-olds and 70 sixth form places.

Hailsham College. Photo from Morgan Sindall Construction. SUS-210624-101359001

The scheme is being delivered by East Sussex County Council and was obtained through the Orbis framework – a shared services partnership between East Sussex County Council, Brighton and Hove City Council, and Surrey County Council.

Guy Hannell, Morgan Sindall Construction’s southern home counties area director, said, “We are glad to announce that we are in the early stages of developing this state-of-the-art facility for East Sussex County Council, with Hailsham Community College Academy Trust.

“The team is progressing well, with initial works getting off to a great start. We’re pleased to be utilising modern methods of construction techniques that we previously implemented for Hailsham Primary School.

“We look forward to continuing our close working relationships with East Sussex County Council and Hailsham Community College Academy Trust, as well as our wider project partners, throughout the life of this scheme.”

Hailsham College. Photo from Morgan Sindall Construction. SUS-210624-101409001