Top teachers across Sussex praised for their work at awards ceremony

The Sussex Teacher of the Year Awards saw the county’s top teachers, support staff and volunteers recognised for their efforts.

Last Thursday (June 27) exceptional educators descended on the Jurys Inn Waterfront Hotel in Brighton for an awards dinner, co-hosted by Simon Dolby the boss of educational charity Inspire Schools and BBC Sussex radio broadcaster Alison Ferns.

Sandown Whole School Team of Sandown Primary School, Hastings, presented by Gary Storer - Orbit Housing.

More than 50 awards were presented to individuals and teams across the region working within the primary, secondary, and further education sectors. Forty awards went to those named best in their respective districts with just 12 receiving the accolade of overall champion.

Countywide winners included Emma Gale from Coldean Primary in Brighton who won the Sussex Primary School Teacher of the Year Award. She was praised for improving teaching methods and pupils’ progress at the school thanks to her work with the Sussex Maths Hub and the National Centre for Excellence in the Teaching of Mathematics.

Other champions included Pam Knapp from Bexhill High Academy who scooped Sussex Secondary School Teacher of the Year and the Student Support Services Team at Beacon Academy in Crowborough, who were named Wellbeing Champions of the Year.

Sadie Wahnon from New Horizons School in St Leonards-on-Sea was named Sussex Trainee Teacher of the Year, while Nathan Grinham, also from New Horizons School was named Sussex Teaching Assistant of the Year .

Staff at Sandown Primary School in Hastings won the Sussex Team of the Year and Graham Rhodes from Greater Brighton Metropolitan College was the Sussex FE Vocational Teacher of the Year.

The aim of the awards is to celebrate excellence in teaching and share best practice. A document detailing the judges’ reasons for each award win has been sent to all Sussex schools.

Organiser Mr Dolby said: “It’s so important to raise awareness of the outstanding work going on in schools every day. And it’s not just teachers; all members of staff make a difference.”

To find out more about the awards, visit: www.InspireSchools.org.uk

Sussex Teacher of the Year Awards 2019

The Overall Winners 2019

Sussex Trainee Teacher of the Year: Sadie Wahnon from New Horizons School in St Leonards-on-Sea, Hastings

Sussex Wellbeing Champions of the Year: Student Support Services Team from Beacon Academy in Crowborough, East Sussex

Sussex Teaching Assistant of the Year: Nathan Grinham from New Horizons School in St Leonards-on-Sea, Hastings

Sussex School Business Manager of the Year: Mandy Allwright from West Park CofE Primary School in Worthing

Sussex Science Teacher of the Year: Janina Stromfield from Sackville School in East Grinstead, Mid Sussex

Sussex Sports Teacher of the Year: Emily Churchill from Davison CE High School for Girls in Worthing

Sussex Literacy Champion of the Year: Paul Harrison from Lyminster Primary School in Arun

Sussex Team of the Year: Sandown Whole School Team, Sandown Primary School in Hastings

Sussex FE Vocational Teacher of the Year: Graham Rhodes from Greater Brighton Metropolitan College

Sussex Primary School Teacher of the Year : Emma Gale from Coldean Primary School in Brighton

Sussex Secondary School Teacher of the Year: Pam Knapp from Bexhill High Academy in Rother

Sussex Head Teacher of the Year: Lesley Dyer from Queen Elizabeth II Silver Jubilee School in Horsham

The District Winners 2019

ADUR & WORTHING: Adur Wellbeing Team of the Year: Pastoral Team (Shoreham Academy); Worthing Wellbeing Team of the Year: SENCO Team (Chesswood Junior School); Business Manager of the Year: Mandy Allwright (West Park CofE Primary School); Sports Teacher of the Year: Emily Churchill (Davison CE High School for Girls); Volunteer of the Year: John Thompson (Davison CE High School for Girls).

ARUN & CHICHESTER: Literacy Champion of the Year: Paul Harrison (Lyminster Primary School); Office Team of the Year: Office Team (Aldingbourne Primary School); Teaching Assistant of the Year: Ashley Pledger (Sidlesham Primary School).

BRIGHTON, HOVE & MID SUSSEX: Maths Teacher of the Year: Emma Gale (Coldean Primary School); Teaching Assistant of the Year: Suzanne Morley (King’s School, Hove); Primary School Teacher of the Year: Beckie Burtenshaw (Warden Park Primary Academy); Science Teacher of the Year: Janina Stromfield (Sackville School); FE Vocational Teacher of the Year: Graham Rhodes (Greater Brighton Metropolitan College).

CRAWLEY: Deputy Head Teacher of the Year: Catherine Lewis (Broadfield Primary Academy); Secondary School Teacher of the Year: Emma Lowries (Holy Trinity School); Wellbeing Champion of the Year: Hannah Joyner (Thomas Bennett Community College).

EASTBOURNE: Whole School Team of the Year: South Downs Community Special School; Principal of the Year: Victoria Stevens (The Eastbourne Academy); Personal Assistant of the Year: Melanie Hopkins (The Eastbourne Academy); Primary School Teacher of the Year: Emily Teager (St John’s Meads CofE Primary School);

HASTINGS: Science Teacher of the Year AND Hastings Teacher of the Year: Sharon Byrne (Sandown Primary); Whole School Team of the Year: Sandown Primary School; Senior Leadership Team of the Year: Anita Auer and Carly Welch (The Baird Primary Academy); Trainee Teacher of the Year: Sadie Wahnon (New Horizons School); Teaching Assistant of the Year: Nathan Grinham (New Horizons School).

HORSHAM: Early Years/Reception Team of the Year: EYFS/Reception Team (St Mary’s CofE Primary School); Head Teacher of the Year: Lesley Dyer (Queen Elizabeth II Silver Jubilee School); Primary School Teacher of the Year: Gillian Edson (Arunside School); Music Teacher of the Year: Rose Crosby (formerly of The Forest School).

LEWES: Support Staff of the Year: Sarah Miller (King’s Academy Ringmer); Literacy Champion of the Year: Angelina DaNobrega (King’s Academy Ringmer); Secondary School Teacher of the Year: Florence Symes (The Priory Secondary School); Teaching Assistant of the Year: Linda Polley (The Priory Secondary School).

WEALDEN: Wellbeing Team of the Year: Student Support Team (Beacon Academy); Newly Qualified Teacher of the Year: Aya Rowe (Beacon Academy); Science Teacher of the Year: Rebecca Thomas (Willingdon Community School).

ROTHER: Primary School Teacher of the Year: Linda Hovenden (Sedlescombe CofE Primary School); Secondary School Teacher of the Year: Pam Knapp (Bexhill High Academy).