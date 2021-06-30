‘They were fantastic,’ Eastbourne supermarket helps feed pupils after gas outage

Roselands Infants’ School was suppose to provide 168 roast dinners before discovering the problem this morning (June 30).

Kyra Siddall-Ward, executive headteacher of the school in Woodgate Road, said they contacted Tesco once they noticed the problem.

Mrs Siddall-Ward said, “Luckily Tesco stepped in and their community champion Jazmine supported us.

Tesco stepped in to help Roselands School in Eastbourne when they had a gas outage in the kitchen. SUS-210630-121324001

“They provided enough food to feed all of the children here donating a range of food for lunch.

“We cannot thank Tesco enough for their generosity and their kindness.

“It has meant all the children have been happily able to have their lunch and the parents have not needed to worry or to be troubled.”