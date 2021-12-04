Sussex school ranked among the best in the country by Sunday Times Schools Guide 2022

An independent secondary school in Sussex has been named one of the best in the country in this year's Parent Power Sunday Times Schools Guide.

Brighton College, founded in 1845, was ranked the eight best independent school in the UK by the broadsheet's yearly guide, and fourth in the southeast.

The independent secondary school offers boarding and day school places across three sites: the college itself, a preparatory school and a pre-prep school.

Brighton College. Photo: Google maps.

The guide, released yesterday (December 3), ranks the highest achieving schools across the UK in several categories, collating information about private and comprehensive schools at both primary and secondary level to give parents the best idea possible about the right choice for their child.

It's an excellent result for Brighton College, which placed 41st nationally in 2010's Parent Power rankings. This year's stellar outcome makes it one of a number of 'upstart' institutions which are challenging the 'established order' in the southeast, the top spots for which have traditionally been dominated by Wycombe Abbey in High Wycombe and Magdalen College School in Oxford.

The guide is based on pre-Covid outcomes from the years 2017, 2018 and 2019. Editor Alistair McCall said this was because of the ways in which students have been assessed ever since.

Due to the cancellation of exams and the closure of schools in 2020, teachers have had to assess their students' outcomes based on a variety of factors, including mock exam results and coursework. As a result, the team behind the Sunday Times Guide thought it best to assess pre-Covid outcomes.