PICTURES: Recycled Runway fashion show at Eastbourne College

Eastbourne College student Sasha Marlow recently staged Recycled Runway, a fashion show designed to raise awareness of marine pollution.

Sasha spent 18 months designing and adapting 80 outfits worn on the night at the Birley Centre by 40 pupils and recycled afterwards. Sasha, who organised the show as part of a gold arts award, has thanked Narnia’s wardrobe in Lewes, Amelina and Aral design as well as the students who modelled for the show, stage and design crew and Linda Salway. Photos by Mark Dimmock.

