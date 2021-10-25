New free school opens in Hailsham

The Ropemakers Academy in Reef Way will provide education and care for primary and secondary school pupils.

The school is one of more than 50 new free schools for similar students that have opened since September last year.

Due to the pandemic, construction work has been delayed but the campus is now complete and ready for the new academic year.

Nusrat Ghani visited the Ropemakers Academy in Hailsham to celebrate its official opening this month. SUS-211025-113546001

The school has been working collaboratively with the council, local authorities, mainstream schools, multi-agencies, families, and pupils to deliver the much-needed services to young people.

The MP for Wealden Nusrat Ghani visited the school to mark its opening.

She said, “I was delighted to visit this fantastic new addition to Wealden education services to celebrate its official opening and meet the headteacher Simon Hawthorne.

“The Ropemakers Academy is an incredible facility, fully equipped to allow its pupils to flourish. Every child in this country, irrespective of their background, must have the opportunity to get a world-class education and reach their potential. This includes children with special educational needs and disabilities, and children in alternative provision.

“Free schools play an important role in our education system and I am delighted that we have this fantastic new state of the art school with dedicated specialist teachers in Hailsham.”

Headteacher Simon Hawthorne said, “I was delighted to have the opportunity to welcome Nusrat to The Ropemakers Academy, it was fantastic for our staff and students to meet our local MP.