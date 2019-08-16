Nearly 100 per cent of pupils pass A-levels at Eastbourne College

Eastbourne College saw a rise in their A-level results with 99.7 per cent of pupils passing at an A* to C grade and 1 in 5 achieved an A* to A.

Close to 75 per cent of students earned A* to B grades and about 90 per cent received an A* to C. One in five students also passed the prestigious Cambridge Pre equivalent-U qualification offered to schools by the Cambridge Assessment International Education.

Headmaster Tom Lawson said, “Improved results this year demonstrate the college going from strength to strength. Our inclusive approach leads to pupils fulfilling their potential in exams while having enjoyed a diverse and successful wider school life.”

The college has recently been ranked in the top four per cent of schools nationally for ‘value added’ which means their students achieve above expectations.

Eastbourne College highlighted outstanding individual performances from Abigail Thompson, Bill Cao, Eleanor Long, Ian Chee and Remus Gong who gained three A*s each.

A spokesperson said, “Yet another set of healthy A-level results and some very happy year 13 pupils today as Eastbourne College continues its quest to combine academic success with character building.”

One hundred per cent of pupils achieved an A*-B grade in maths, science, modern languages and the creative arts.

Other notable mentions include Abigail Thompson, Apurva Parachuri, Joseph Pocklington, Mohammed Al-Schama’a and GBR triathlete Noah Canby who received five A*s and 11 As between them.

Liberty Carpenter, George Edwards, Holly Fletcher-Price, Louis Heywood, Ben Kremer, Joe McIntyre, Abby McNally, twins Katie and William Meikle and Sian Sulke also collected 9 A*s and 24 As.

The college said, “We are very proud of all of our recent leavers and wish them all the best in their onward learning journey.

“The grades will allow pupils to access top courses at the leading universities.”