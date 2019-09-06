‘It’s never too late to change career’ especially for these Eastbourne campus podiatry graduates

Three students from the University of Brighton have proved it is never too late to change careers after graduating in podiatry.

Niki Kourtoglou was a qualified nutritionist, Adam Main taught English as a foreign language among a host of other professions and Natalie Laws was a dental nurse but they have swapped their careers to enter the podiatry profession.

Dr Simon Otter, podiatry principal lecturer in the university’s school of health sciences, said, “All three were great students and a great inspiration to others – they have showed it’s never too late to change careers.

Niki Kourtoglou, who graduated with a first-class honour’s degree, said the programme enabled her to become a student ambassador, deliver presentations to schools, work with Age UK and to retrain as a podiatrist.

Natalie Laws plans to move London after securing a graduate role with Guys & St Thomas NHS Trust.

She said the course was “interesting, varied and challenging”.

Adam Main has worked as scuba-diving instructor, hospitality industry worker and studied osteopathy but has now chosen a career in podiatry.

Dr Otter said, “Podiatry is a great career and one that has a direct impact on improving patients’ lives.”

A University of Brighton spokesperson said the graduations come at a time of a national shortage of podiatrists and the NHS is keen to recruit more people into the profession.