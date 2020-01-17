‘Good’ Ofsted for Eastbourne’s St Catherine’s College

St Catherine’s College in Eastbourne has been judged good across all four inspection categories by education inspectors.

Ofsted visited the school in November and declared the Priory Road facility ‘good’ across all four of the main areas; quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management.

The Ofsted report described the pupils as ‘incredibly supportive’ of the changes the headteacher Solomon Berhane and his team have made since his arrival last year.

Mr Berhane said, “Over the past 18 months we have been determined to put the school on a pathway to outstanding, the highest mark Ofsted can award. This report confirms we’ve made a significant step in the right direction, but we are determined to keep pressing forward.

“I am of course very pleased the inspectors have recognised this is a good school with pupils that feel ‘safe, happy and optimistic’. They also highlighted the excellent behaviour and the ‘calm and purposeful’ atmosphere in our classrooms.”

The report highlights rapid improvements at the school, which have created a ‘culture of high ambition and success’, ‘powerful team camaraderie’, interesting lessons that ‘engage and challenge’ and an environment that pupils feel safe and happy in.

Mr Berhane said, “I am immensely grateful to the wider St Catherine’s community, especially our pupils, for their support and continued hard work. An Ofsted inspection is a tough process for everyone and for pupils to demonstrate how proud they are to be members of the school is very humbling.

“I would like to make absolutely clear, there will be no resting on laurels. We are committed to providing the very best possible education for all our students so they can achieve their God-given potential.”