GCSE Results: Hailsham school praises students

Over half of Bede’s Upper Fifth pupils, 56 per cent, achieved the equivalent of an A* or A grade (grades 9-7) with 36 per cent of all results at 9-8, the equivalent of an A*.

It was another strong year for the science department with well over half of all grades in physics, chemistry and biology at 9–8, and a strong year for art with 91 per cent of the awarded grades at the top level.

Performing Arts also had an outstanding year with 84 per cent of drama students and 82 per cent of pupils taking music achieving a 9-7 level.

Bede's students left to right: Flossie Wilson, Thea Adams, Grace Watkins and Chloe Hanson SUS-211208-121332001

Almost all Legat Dance Academy pupils were awarded the highest level of distinction for their BTEC performing arts (Dance).

Amongst the top performing pupils were Ellie Abel who was awarded eleven of the highest grade 9s, and Milly Gibson who was awarded nine grades 9s.

Fearghus Beauchamp gained ten of the top grade 9s and one grade 8. Baptise D’ Abadie De Lurbe also achieved ten grade 9s and two grade 8s whilst Ella Doyle was awarded nine grade 9s and a grade 7.

Bede’s deputy head John Tuson said, “These results are genuinely spectacular and are the result of quite exceptional hard work, under the most difficult of circumstances. The young people who are receiving their GCSE results today should be lauded for their extraordinary efforts over the past two years.

Bede's student Baptiste D'Abadie De Lurbe SUS-211208-121308001

“In a long career of teaching, I do not think I have ever been as impressed by a group of pupils as I have been by this cohort. They are superb mathematicians, linguists, scientists and musicians, but even more importantly than that, they are superb people who have shown fortitude, determination and kindness when those qualities have been most needed. I am in awe of the character that they have shown.”

Bede’s headmaster Peter Goodyer said, “Our pupils should be enormously proud of their achievements in a year which has once again brought much change and uncertainty.

“I have been overwhelmed with the resilience they have demonstrated throughout this academic year, the kindness that they have shown to their peers and their commitment and dedication to their education during a challenging time, and these results speak for themselves.

“Our young people have been a true inspiration to us all and I am immensely proud of their accomplishments both academically and personally.”

Bede's students left to right: James Bourne, Chloe Hanson, Ellie Abel and Rebecca Saad SUS-211208-121344001

Bede's students left to right: Ella Doyle, Ellie Abel, Rebecca Saad and Grace Watkins SUS-211208-121646001

Bede's students left to right: Amelia Tait, Sophia Titterton-Manos and Megan Linden SUS-211208-121756001