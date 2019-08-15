Former Eastbourne head pens first novel

Eastbourne resident Mike Dixon is celebrating the publication of his first novel.

Set in a seaside town but definitely not Eastbourne, says the author, Falling is the story of Sebastian Metcalfe and his journey back from despair and self pity after some traumatic events - and of the part he plays in uncovering a dark secret that will have a profound effect on everyone around him.

Mike said, “After the usual handful of rejections I was delighted last year that a small London publisher said they really wanted the book.

“It’s been fantastic working with the publisher on every stage of the book production from final editing to the design of the cover.”

Mike is a former head of Park College and also worked at the University of Brighton before setting up his own education consultancy.

In his consultant role he has been part of the senior development team working on the national poetry memorisation and recitation competition Poetry By Heart.

He co-edited the successful poetry anthology Poetry By Heart, published by Penguin in 2014 but this is his first foray into fiction.

Falling is available from http://baffinbooks.simplesite.com