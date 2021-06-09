Eastbourne Youth Radio celebrates 20th anniversary

Eastbourne Youth Radio will bring listeners the special shows from June 9-11 on 87.7FM and online at www.eyr.org.uk.

The group will broadcast from studios at East Sussex College in Eastbourne.

Students aged from 5-19 from local schools and other organisations present their radio shows covering a wide range of topics. Some material has been pre-recorded due to covid restrictions.

Photo from Eastbourne Education Business Partnership SUS-210906-151224001

This annual broadcast is only made possible by the support and involvement of many local businesses and organisations.

Alison Brewer, director of Brewers Decorator Centres, said, “We are delighted to once again support the Eastbourne Youth Radio, a very worthwhile project in our heartland of Eastbourne.

“We’ve seen first-hand the wonderful opportunities the project offers the students; developing organisational, technical and creative skills and giving the opportunity to delve deeper in topics that directly affect them and their future. We’re very excited to get involved and hear what the young people of Eastbourne have to say.”

The group received a grant from the Community and Safety Fund, facilitated by police and crime commissioner for Sussex Katy Bourne, due to its work promoting Anti-Bullying Week plus issues around mental health and wellbeing.