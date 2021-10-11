Eastbourne students show support for Sussex rowing team taking on 3,000-mile challenge

Rowing team and Eastbourne College pupils. Photo from Eastbourne College. SUS-211110-114216001

Pupils at Eastbourne College have been inspired by four determined Sussex fathers who are attempting to row across the Atlantic Ocean in just 40 days next year.

The school is sponsoring the Ocean Dadventure crew made up of skipper Matt Garman and rowers Steve Woolley, James Reid and Neil Furminger.

The crew will take on the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge – rowing 24 hours a day in shifts from La Gomera in the Canary Islands to Antigua in their top-of-the-range ocean rowing boat.

All of this is to raise money for Prostate Cancer UK and the Wolo Foundation, which helps Sussex families living with a cancer diagnosis.

Last week (October 6) students gathered to show their support for the crew who brought the rowing boat with them and spoke to students.

The school held its own Atlantic Challenge over a period of eight hours on rowing machines, and the winning teams had the opportunity to go out in the Ocean Dadventure boat.

For the girls, the Nugent team was triumphant and the Gonville house won for the boys.

Head of co-curricular Anthony Lamb MBE, said, “The challenge ahead for the crew requires the same attributes and values we aim to instil in pupils at Eastbourne College: participation, perseverance, developing mental resilience, the importance of teamwork and helping each other to overcome adversity.

“That’s not to mention physical health and strength, which we aim to help pupils build within an active environment at the school – with plenty of watersports on offer.”

Headmaster Tom Lawson said, “Eastbourne College has a long history of success in rowing and we are proud to be sponsoring the Ocean Dadventure crew on their incredible journey.

“It was wonderful to see pupils’ enthusiasm to take part in our own rowing competition and to hear about the crew’s motivations behind the challenge.

“Determined, generous and incredibly hard-working – the team is a true inspiration to our pupils. We wish them the best of luck.”