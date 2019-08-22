Eastbourne students are celebrating GCSE success

Youngsters across Eastbourne are celebrating after receiving their GCSE results today (Thursday, August 22) following a gruelling set of tougher examinations across all subjects.

The {https://www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/read-this/new-gcse-grading-system-explainer/ |new 9-1 grading system introduced three years ago is a huge shift away from the previous A* - G system which was in place for nearly three decades.}

Causeway School SUS-190822-124950001

A grade 9 represents the previous top A* and grade 4 or 5 is now the acknowledged pass.

Causeway School:

Causeway School is celebrating a strong set of GCSE results which has seen a 10 per cent increase in the percentage of students achieving good passes in both English and maths.

Causeway’s executive headteacher Liza Leung said, “We are so very proud of the achievements of our students. Our school has undergone significant change and improvement over the last couple of years and this has been cemented by our best results yet.

“This reflects the hard work and commitment of students, staff and parents who thoroughly deserve our congratulations.”

The school said it had significantly improved results in English, computer science, music, PE, art and sciences.

Students celebrating top grades include Rachel Wheeler, Jordan Willoughby, Finley Geraghty and Lola Peak. Students who made significant progress include Bradley Willis and Katie Welling.

Sarah Speedie, Causeway’s new Head of School, said, “It is exciting to see these improving results for Causeway and it is a real privilege to be joining the school community. Our vision is to build upon these fantastic results and to ensure outstanding outcomes for all students.”

Cavendish School:

At Cavendish School, the staff and governors said they were delighted to congratulate all Year 11 pupils for achieving our best ever results for the third time in four years.

More than 76 per cent of our pupils achieved Grades 9-4 in both English and maths.

Headteacher Peter Marchant said, “We are extremely proud of the achievements of all our Year 11 pupils. Our results reflect the hard work and commitment of pupils, parents and staff.

“I am delighted that we have once again achieved our best ever results. Early indications are that the progress pupils have made across a wide range of subjects is even better than last year.

A large number of pupils have achieved very strong results but special congratulations go to Isabel Stead, and Mehran and Arman Satterazadeh, Elliott Eserin, Molly Swingler, Christopher Arecco, Matthew Riley and Josh Archer who achieved grade 7-9 in all of their GCSEs.”

Gildredge House:

Gildredge House School is celebrating excellent GCSE results today with 83 per cent of students attaining a grade 4 or higher in English and 81 per cent attaining the same in maths.

Strong performances in history, geography and all three sciences add to the positive picture. The school continues to move from strength to strength and this years’ results show huge improvements in many areas of the school.

This is a culmination of hard working students, dedicated staff and supportive parents. These results arrive on the back of some excellent A Level results where students achieved 100% pass rate with 29 per cent at A/A*.

Hailsham Community College Academy Trust:

Principal Phil Matthews said, “I would like to congratulate all the students on their excellent results this year and I am delighted with the attainment and progress of our students. Subjects in which students performed particularly well include art, dance, maths, music, photography and sport.

We wish to commend the following students for their outstanding performance in achieving top grades in a wide range of subjects: Shona Arandle, Harriet Bloor, Ella Campbell, Emily Cole, Kenzie Gur, Alexander Lupu, Dominic Mulcahy-Vince, Benjamin Parsons-Willis, Matthew Pritcher and Katie Saxby.

Once again, this is a terrific testament to the support provided by staff and parents this year. Most of all, however, it reflects the commitment, dedication and hard work of our Year 11 students. We wish them every success in the future.”

Ratton School:

Headteacher Huxley Knox-Macaulay said he was delighted with another ‘excellent’ set of GCSE results at Ratton.

He said, “We have seen 11 different subjects improve on an already strong set of exam outcomes from last year, particularly at the higher GCSE grades.

“The following students achieved a large number of the top GCSE grades including Lounis Berkou, 12, Callum Halton, 11, Indya-Jayne Wardle, 11, and Maia Woolf, 11.

“Benjamin Hinchcliffe, James De Savigny, Aisha Glynne-Percy and Roberto Garcia Ortiz also made outstanding progress.

“There were many other notable successes where our students made significant progress over their time with us. We wish all our outgoing Year 11 students the best of luck with future study and careers.”

Seaford Head:

A Seaford Head spokesperson said the school’s students were celebrating the school’s best ever GCSE results, with outcomes improving across all attainment measures.

Headteacher Bob Ellis said, “To improve on the headline figures for English and Maths by more than 10% is truly staggering and it’s nothing less than this impressive year group deserves.

“I am really pleased that so many of our students will be progressing into our sixth form, where they will continue to be supported by our fantastic team of staff.

“There is no limit to what they can go on to achieve in the future.”

St Catherine’s College:

St Catherine’s College is celebrating a ‘strong and improved set of results’ said a school spokesperson.

The combined English and mathematics pass rate has risen to 65 per cent. This improvement is reflected across all subjects, with pass rates up from 67 per cent to 76 per cent.

The new headteacher, Solomon Berhane, congratulated ‘all pupils and staff who have worked incredibly hard to achieve these improved results’.

He added, “Particular congratulations to Marie Edkins, Daniel Finn, Robyn Foster, Hannah Payne, Holly Chatenoud, Matthew Finn, Philippa Jewell, Sayedul Alam, George Connor and Evie Loose who achieved 9 or more grade 7-9s and to the 22 pupils who achieved an impressive 6 or more grade 7-9s.”

The Eastbourne Academy:

Students, teachers and families, have all worked in partnership to ensure another admirable set of GCSE results for The Eastbourne Academy, consolidating last year’s fantastic results, said a school spokesperson.

“Superb results in the Basics at Grade 4 and above with English at 73 per cent and mathematics at 52 per cent. Impressive outcomes at this level also seen in performing arts, physical education, photography, modern foreign languages (German and Italian), all at 100 per cent.

“Food and nutrition, design technology and art also performed to a high standard; which is a testament to the excellent curriculum and teaching at the Eastbourne Academy.

“We are also delighted with the number of students who achieved the top Grade 9, including some outstanding individual student performances from Ava Athar,Sandra Furhman, Gerhard Gregor, Daniel Giles and William Hipperson, to name but a few.”

Principal Victoria Stevens added, “We are delighted with the continued success in a wide range of subjects and take great pride in the phenomenal achievements of each and every student.”

Willingdon Community School:

It’s been another year of success for Willingdon Community School, said a school spokesperson.

“More than 70 per cent of students leave with 4 or above in English and Maths. High attaining subjects were STEM-(Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths).

“The school have taken great pride in encouraging many of their girls into these areas of expertise for Post 16. Exceptional performances were in abundance from many of this high performing year group.

“Congratulations to Lauren Davies who achieved all 8 and 9 grades. Comparable grades were also achieved by Noah Bailey, Max Clare, Alethea Larrad-Tye, Bethany Matthews, Melissa Stuart, Alex Loader and Daniel Barclay who outperformed their target grades.”