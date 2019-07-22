Eastbourne student in winning quintet

A music student from Eastbourne is celebrating after the quintent he plays in won the Phillip Jones International Brass Ensemble Competition.

Harry Plant, a former Willingdon School pupil now studying at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama, plays the trumpet in Connaught Brass alongside Aaron Akugbo, Robyn Blair, Chris Brewster and Aled Meredith-Barrett.

Harry, who also plays with Eastbourne Silver Band, said, “To win this competition is an incredible feeling for us all and one that will bring us even closer as a group and take us forward as a chamber ensemble.

“Looking forward, we all have a busy summer both as a group, where we are performing a number of concerts in France and individually from performing at the BBC Proms, various session work, and a number of courses in Europe.”

Connaught Brass was formed in 2016 but the current line up has now been together just over a year and a half.