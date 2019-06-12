Eastbourne schoolboy’s success at World Crazy Golf Championships

An Eastbourne school boy claimed third place and a coveted Blue Peter badge at the inaugural junior World Crazy Golf Championships in Hastings last weekend.

With 40 children from all over the UK competing on the course at Hastings Adventure Golf, BBC’s Blue Peter was there to cover the action and interviewed the team from Bede’s Prep school for the show that is due to air on June 27.

Crazy Golf Championship with Eastbourne team SUS-191206-150916001

Eastbourne’s Lewy Lawrence in Year 7 was placed third with a score of 26 in the 12 hole competitive round piped to the post by Cameron Fincher, 9, from Maidstone ,with a score of 25 and Jessica Pilgrim, 13, from Berkshire, who also scored 26 but with more holes in one.

Lewy said, “It was a great competition and I’m really pleased with my medal. We also met the world champion Marc Chapman, who gave us all some tips before it started. Being interviewed by Blue Peter was very exciting and we got a Blue Peter badge too.

This year’s tournament 2019 was the first time in the World Crazy Golf Championships’ 17-year history that a junior category, for children aged eight to 14, was included. Entries are now open for the 2020 Championships; professional, novice and junior categories.