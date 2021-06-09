Eastbourne school pupils help with downland artwork

Ralph Kernott. SUS-210906-153554001

A spokesperson for Bede’s Prep said, “Bede’s Prep is delighted to be collaborating with the Towner Gallery on a new art installation project linked to England’s Creative Coast.

“A group of pupils have been working with Ralph Kernott, the school’s groundskeeper, to support artist Mariana Castillo Deball on her project entitled ‘Walking Through the Town’ in Eastbourne.”

The new artwork, which has been painted by Mr Kernott and the pupils, is a chalk geoglyph in the shape of a giant hairpin.

Some of the Bede's Prep pupils who helped with the artwork. SUS-210906-153514001

The art is located on the edge of Beachy Head, down in the Whitbread Hollow where the school use the pitches for sport.

The artwork draws on both the ancient and more recent geological and social history of Eastbourne and the surrounding area.