An Eastbourne school had to be evacuated this afternoon (Thursday) after a small fire broke out.

Crews from Eastbourne, Seaford and Hailsham were called to Gildredge House School in Borough Lane at 3pm following reports of smoke.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service

A spokesperson at East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said the school was evacuated and a small fire in a light fitting was put out.

The spokesperson confirmed the fire had not spread.