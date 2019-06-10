Eastbourne lifeboats called out in troubled waters

Both Eastbourne lifeboats were launched in difficult conditions over the weekend resulting in three people being rescued.

On Friday evening, the same day as three crewmen from the French lifeboat service, the Societe Nationale de Sauvetage were lost, Eastbourne’s all-weather lifeboat was launched in stormy conditions to assist a yacht which was close to running aground in heavy surf in Pevensey Bay.

An Eastbourne RNLI spokesperson said the lone yachtsman had sought shelter from the elements in the bay but misjudged the tides and wind and got into difficulties.

The spokesperson said, “The volunteer lifeboat crew managed to attach a towline to the vessel and took it to the safety of Sovereign Harbour.”

Late on Saturday evening the inshore lifeboat was requested to launch following reports of an incident at Beachy Head.

The spokesperson said, “When on scene conditions were too treacherous for the inshore lifeboat to get close inshore and the service was cancelled. On Sunday both boats were tasked to multiple incidents at Beachy Head.

“While on scene they were re-tasked to reports of two people being cut off by the tide apparently east of Birling Gap. Eventually the casualties were spotted by the coastguard rescue helicopter at Seaford Head and the boats were immediately redirected. Two females and a dog were recovered from the beach and taken to Splash Point where they were passed to waiting coastguards.”